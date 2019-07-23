Panorama Recreation is offering a Swim to Survive clinic on Wednesday. (Facebook/Panorama Recreation)

North Saanich Swim to Survive clinic offers lifesaving skills to swimmers

Panorama Recreation hosting clinic Wednesday

There’s a difference between knowing how to swim and knowing how to survive.

During National Drowning Prevention Week (July 21-27) Panorama Recreation is hosting a Swim to Survive clinic, giving swimmers of all ages and abilities lifesaving skills to stay alive on B.C. waters. The clinic is generally targeted to children between the ages of 7 and 12, but adults and teens are invited to join as well.

“We are proud to offer the Swim to Survive program for our community,” said Wayne Ruffle, chair of the Peninsula Recreation Commission. “This program teaches participants the basic skills to survive an unexpected fall into the water.”

On average, 60-89 British Columbians die each year from drowning in B.C, and most are under 34 years old.

Through an affiliation with the Lifesaving Society of B.C. and the Yukon, Panorama aquatic staff will be conducting swim assessments based on the Swim to Survive standards, and providing tips for treading water and swimming longer distances.

READ ALSO: Dozens of people die in B.C. waters each summer: Here’s how to not be one of them

READ ALSO: Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

The Lifesaving Society defines the minimum skills needed to survive through a skill sequence test: rolling into deep water, treading water for one minute and swimming for at least 50 metres.

The Swim to Survive clinic will be held July 24 at the Panorama pool. Only a regular drop-in rate is required for entry. Those who plan to participate are encouraged to visit the event’s Facebook page and click the ‘going’ or ‘interested’ button.

