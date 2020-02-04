Not every hero wears a cape: Sidney students hot stuff in fire prevention competition

Kirby Taylor (front right), a Grade 1 student at Sidney Elementary, shows off the fire prevention poster that won him an iPad and his class a pizza party Thursday. Taylor was one of five regional winners, drawn from 1,700 entries during Fire Prevention Week held October 2019 under the motto ‘Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan & Practise Your Escape.’ Her Grade 2 school mate Ollie Van Tankeren claimed an honourable mention. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Kirby Taylor, a Grade 1 student at Sidney Elementary, created a fire prevention poster that won him an iPad and his class a pizza party Thursday.

Taylor was one of five regional winners, drawn from 1,700 entries submitted during Fire Prevention Week held October 2019 under the motto ‘Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan & Practise Your Escape.’

Grade 2 schoolmate Ollie Van Tankeren claimed an honourable mention. The duo also won Sidney Elementary $550 in prize money with $500 coming from Taylor’s entry. Victoria firefighter Kirk Corby, representing BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund; Sidney Volunteer Fire Department member Darrin Blinko, representing Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of British Columbia; and Mike Harman, Deputy Chief of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, joined the winners in celebrating on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Sidney students, provincial education minister zip into new school playground

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com