The living flag is a Canada Day tradition on the grounds of the legislature. Photo courtesy Downtown Victoria Business Association

O, Canada! – Show your colours on July 1 in Greater Victoria

Here’s your guide to Canada Day celebrations around the Capital Region

Where will you be sporting your red and white this year?

Following last year’s historic sesquicentennial, Canada Day Victoria reverts to its roots as a community event. Head downtown to take in an Indigenous representation, the Coast Capital Savings Living Flag, a family zone, multicultural performances and a local music lineup performing on the main stage on the Legislature Lawn. Be sure to stay for the fireworks display at dusk.

Out in the West Shore, Canada Day’s biggest birthday cake is always served at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites.

Be a kid again, groove to live music throughout the day, explore the grounds and displays, and take part in a host of fun activities. The concession will be open for food and snacks, but be sure to leave a bit of room for a piece of birthday cake.

Even better, admission to this amazing family-friendly event – including your piece of cake – is free!

In Saanich, head to the Gorge for the annual Gorge Canada Day Picnic, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by the Gorge Tillicum Community Association, fuel up for the day with a pancake breakfast before enjoying the family parade, entertainment, classic cars, kids’ activities, canoe rides, buskers corner, street hockey, Strawberry Tea, Canada Day market, Gorge on Art and more!

In Sidney, Canada Day is a multi-day affair, tying in with the community’s popular Sidney Days celebrations chock-full of music, food, dancing, entertainment, fun, tradition, a parade and of course, fireworks.

The annual celebration opens with a return of Dinner en Rouge, a highlight of last year’s Canada 150 celebrations. The popular formal dinner returns to the shores of the Salish Sea on June 29 and tickets are available from the Mary Winspear Centre box office.

The eve of Canada Day takes the party to Beacon Park, where the festivities begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening – finishing with fireworks!

Canada Day opens at 8 a.m. with Sidney Lions Pancake Breakfast at the Mary Winspear Centre, then stake out your favourite spot along Beacon Avenue to catch the start of the Sidney Days Parade at 11:30 a.m. The Family Fun Fair follows from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Iroquois Park, then head to Beacon Park for the Slegg Build-a-Boat Race. Building begins at noon with racers hitting the water at 4:30 p.m.

– Monday Magazine staff

