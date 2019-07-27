Oak Bay announces lineup for 2019 Arts and Culture Days

The 2019 Oak Bay Arts and Culture Days will once again include a guided tour of the ArtsAlive sculptures led by arts laureate Barbara Adams. (Angela Walsh photo)

The District of Oak Bay has released the lineup for the 2019 Arts and Culture Days.

With drag story time, an exhibition on Canadian identity and much more announced for August, you don’t need detective training to anticipate cultural, summer celebrations as part of the free annual event next month.

However, for those between the ages of 6 and 9 who are so inclined, detective training happens to be part of the kickoff for the event on Aug. 8. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that morning, kids can register to explore mystery stories and crack a tough case at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

READ MORE: Oak Bay News renews local artist showcase

Otherwise, the kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Willow Beach Park, with free cake, face painting, storywalks and the Damian Graham Trio live on stage at 6 p.m.

Next, on Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Hampshire and Oak Bay High School, artists from the Oak Bay Community Artists Society and guest artists will demonstrate how they create their art in the 15th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up.

Also on Aug. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., if it’s not baroque, it’s not happening at Willow Beach Park. Victoria’s 14-piece baroque strings group Raven Baroque will be giving an outdoor acoustic performance that evening.

READ MORE: Raven Baroque comes to Willows Beach

From Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, StoryWalks with pages from a children’s book will be installed on the Henderson Recreation Centre walking trail.

From Aug. 12 to 30, the travelling exhibition on the evolving Canadian identity “I’ve Not Always Been Canadian” by the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria will be on display in the foyer at Oak Bay Municipal Hall.

As part of the exhibition, newcomers as well as established immigrants and refugees were invited to share their stories of what it means to belong and embrace a Canadian identity.

Members of the Public Arts Advisory Committee will guide a walking tour of the ArtsAlive sculptures on Oak Bay Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on August 13, along with guest poets Joy Hubert, Gisela Ruebsaat and Susan Braley. And while some ArtsAlive painted piano performances are yet to be confirmed, the current schedule shows local artists Graham Thompson and Sherry Tompalski will perform on Willows Beach Esplanade, on August 14 at 6 p.m.

On Aug. 17, story time will be a drag at the library for registered kids ages 5 to 8. That’s because Victoria’s drag queens, kings and things will be performing drag story time, music, crafts and games, presented in partnership with the Staches and Lashes Collective.

READ MORE: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

On Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., friends and neighbours are invited to the Neighbourhood Hootenanny Time Machine Community Dance at the Monterey Recreation Centre with Brooke Maxwell and band.

The continuing summer concert series constitutes more of the Arts and Culture Days event lineup on Aug. 22. At 6 p.m., attendees at Willows Beach Park will hear the marimbas and gourd shakers of Mufaro Marimba, which means “joy” in the language spoken by the originators of Zimbabwean music.

In addition to the walking tour on Aug. 13, there will also be a guided bus tour of the ArtsAlive sculptures on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The bus tour, led by arts laureate Barbara Adams and artist Robert Amos, leaves from municipal hall. To register call 250-595-7946. Later that day, from 1:30 p.m. 3 p.m., Adams and Amos lead a second walking tour of the sculptures.

Finally, on Aug. 29, the community picnic at Carnarvon Park will feature the Monterey Concert Band at 6:30 p.m. and an outdoor movie at 8 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite and attendees are encouraged to bring reusable picnic and dinnerware to reduce plastic and other waste at the site.

READ MORE: ArtsAlive 2019 sculptures now going up in Oak Bay



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.