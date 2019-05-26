Oak Bay artist co-op highlights autobiographical Snapshots showcase

Snapshots runs from June 4 to 22 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.

Hazel Harris’ Snapshot is on display from June 4 to 22 at the Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave. (Hazel Harris image)

Personal perspectives of bodies and faces take centre stage for artist Hazel Harris in her Oak Bay showcase come June.

The Vic West artist started painting for a grad show at the University of Victoria in 1990 and since then has finished three figurative series amongst other genres. This current show, Snapshots, is largely autobiographical and reflects personal experiences with friends and family.

“It was inspired by a photo of my husband’s family which I’m calling farm folk,” Harris said.

A member of the Gage Gallery artist co-operative for about a year now, Harris posts her first solo show with the group starting June 4.

READ ALSO: Artists unite to create Gage gallery collective

She joined the artist collective, where the gallery is run by artists who participate in running the gallery and pay into its rental, on advice from a friend.

“This co-operative experience is a new one… it’s been a very rewarding experience. I’ve met some really kind people,” Harris said.

Snapshots runs from June 4 to 22 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave. There is an opening reception with artist in attendance Friday, June 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Learn more about the artist at hazelharrisgoestoparis.com. Visit the Gage Gallery Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2031 Oak Bay Ave.


Most Read