The central meadow in Uplands Park is closed to walkers for the fourth consecutive year in order to protect at-risk plants. (Wylie Thomas photo)

The central meadow in Uplands Park is closed to walkers for the fourth consecutive year in order to protect at-risk plants. (Wylie Thomas photo)

Oak Bay asks Uplands visitors to stick to trails, stay out of central meadow

It’s up to guests to protect Garry oak meadow at risk

In late fall, the vast central meadow in Uplands Park looks simply like a soggy field, rather than home to several at-risk plant species.

In order to protect camas and other native plants, Oak Bay closed the space this month, with a plan to reopen in the spring. It’s the fourth consecutive year the district closed the meadow to park users during the winter and early spring – when camas and other native wildflowers are most vulnerable and waterlogged trails push walkers into sensitive spaces.

By the end of April, the same flowers should be reaching their peak, with walkers clearly able to avoid damaging them. Past closures have made a difference, said parks manager Chris Hyde-Lay, with improvement showing in the condition of the meadow and its wildflowers.

RELATED: Damage unleashed on sensitive Oak Bay park as dog popularity rises

Garry oak wildflower meadows are globally critically imperilled, meaning if action is not taken, they will become extinct. There are 14 species of rare plants listed with the Canadian Species at Risk Act, and another six with the province, in the park.

While Oak Bay hasn’t officially closed other fields, walkers should stick to paths, no matter how soggy, to maintain sensitive, at-risk native plant life in all areas of the Garry oak meadow ecosystem.

READ ALSO: Uplands Park champion to earn provincial award

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Endangered SpeciesEnvironmentparks

Previous story
Sooke Harbour Players returning after two-year absence

Just Posted

District of Sooke council is searching for ways to help local entrepreneurs find retail space. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Lack of retail space hampering Sooke business community

The central meadow in Uplands Park is closed to walkers for the fourth consecutive year in order to protect at-risk plants. (Wylie Thomas photo)
Oak Bay asks Uplands visitors to stick to trails, stay out of central meadow

Sidney artist Odette Laroche stands in front of the Poppy Project, which features 30 separate tiles completed by 10 different artists. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney mural marks sacrifice of Canadian soldiers through the art of the masters

Curby Klaibert, of the Saanich & Oak Bay Safety Network, and Mollie Kaye renew calls for changes to the Y intersection, featuring a stop sign and flashing lights, where drivers tend not to stop. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Driver ticketed at flashing stop sign reignites Oak Bay intersection concerns