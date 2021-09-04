Oak Bay car show makes triumphant return to The Avenue

Cars are the stars of the annual show and shine on Oak Bay Avenue and after a year off, they’re back with a special September edition.

Traditionally held in July, the popular car show sees hundreds of car lovers flock to Oak Bay each year, with the natural exception of 2020 when it met the same fate as so many other events – cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizer Ken Agate bills it as one of the most popular vehicle displays on the Vancouver Island event calendar.

“People are asking for their annual events back, and we’re pleased that the Oak Bay municipality continues to support this showcase of classic and special interest vehicles,” he said.

Many entries are a work in progress. And for some, this will be their first time on display, never having attended a car show before.

Historically, the event attracts up to 300 cars as owners and enthusiasts of all makes and vintages are invited. Agate doesn’t expect to hit that high a number, though figures it’s a possibility as people start to enjoy activities again. Many local restaurants and businesses open especially for the event.

The 21st Oak Bay Car Collector Festival is on The Avenue Sept. 12.

Cars are placed in sections along five blocks of Oak Bay Avenue, from Monterey Avenue to Mitchell Street plus a portion of Hampshire Road. Prizes will be handed out in several categories including Police officer’s, Firefighter’s, Mayor’s and Monterey Ladies Choice as well as Best Survivor, Truck and more.

Pre-registration is not required, and exhibitors enter near Foul Bay Road from the west end of Oak Bay Avenue. Registration on arrival for car exhibitors starts at 7 a.m. and $20 is collected at the gate. Volunteers will escort cars to their locations to be on display until 3 p.m.

