Oak Bay celebrates Canada Day early

Oak Bay gets a jump start on Canada Day festivities with the traditional Friday afternoon party at municipal hall. Kids of all ages, enjoyed free food and fun games.

Here’s a list of 5 more fun things to do this Canada Day.

 

