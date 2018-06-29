Oak Bay celebrates Canada Day early

Oak Bay gets a jump start on Canada Day festivities with the traditional Friday afternoon party at municipal hall. Kids of all ages, enjoyed free food and fun games.
Oak Bay's #CanadaDay celebration is all about the kids…well…sorta'. Our officers can't resist a little healthy competition! 😃#oakbay #communitypolicing pic.twitter.com/wpKk29Z7VA
— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 29, 2018
