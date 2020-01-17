Oak Bay climate group meets Saturday

Like snow?

Want to see it in Oak Bay again?

At the rate the world is warming this could be the last decade humans see snow in Greater Victoria.

If not this decade, then the next one. Oak Bay is expected to jump another degree by 2030 on top of the 0.9 degree increase in the region above the previous mean average, as per the Carbon Brief mapping project (a global model that draws data and contributions from a consortium of science researchers).

On Wednesday the U.N., through data from the World Meteorological Organization, declared 2019 the second hottest year since humans started recording temperatures in 1850. “Analysis showed the annual global temperature in 2019 was 1.1 degree (Celsius) warmer than … the pre-industrial era,” said the report.

It’s with this urgency that Oak Bay has once again formed a climate task force, the Oak Bay Community Climate Action Working Group.

The group is meeting all day on Saturday in the Oak Bay council chambers, 2167 Oak Bay Ave. It starts at 9 a.m. with a public participation period limited to three minutes per person.

The group will then hear from two speakers, Nikki Elliott, the Climate Action Program Coordinator at the Capital Regional District, and Hannah Teicher, the researcher-in-residence at the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (a joint initiative between UVic, UBC and SFU that is housed at UVic).

The Oak Bay Community Climate Action Working Group has a looming deadline to identify five recommendations for Community Climate Action Projects that council can consider in the 2020-2022 strategic planning and budget process this spring.

