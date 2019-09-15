Oak Bay community invited to News’ 5th annual readers tea

Publisher Janet Gairdner greets a reader at the 2018 Oak Bay News Afternoon Tea. This year the Oak Bay News is hosting its 5th Annual Afternoon Tea on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Carlton House. (Oak Bay News File Photo)

Members from the Oak Bay community are invited to the Oak Bay News’ fifth annual readers appreciation Afternoon Tea.

The Oak Bay News’ team is excited to return to the Carlton House for the tea and cherishes this opportunity to meet and thank our dear readers and to create a space where leaders from our community can gather with its residents.

This year’s Afternoon Readers’ Tea will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Carlton House, 2080 Oak Bay Ave.

“We cherish and value our readers and this is a chance to meet and greet them, in true Oak Bay fashion, with tea and treats,” said publisher Janet Gairdner. “We work hard to serve the residents of Oak Bay and we also wouldn’t exist without the best community readership in Greater Victoria.”

It’s also a chance for readers to bring their story ideas and to share what’s happening with fellow residents.

Expert tea pourer Coun. Hazel Braithwaite is a regular attendant.

“Having a local newspaper is extremely important and valuable to our community,” Braithwaite said. “It keeps us in touch with all of the going’s on in our district – both community events and municipal matters.

“As community members I encourage everyone to support our local newspaper,” Braithwaite added.

Please visit us to share time with us as together, we are the community of Oak Bay.

See you on the 17th!

