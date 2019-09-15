Publisher Janet Gairdner greets a reader at the 2018 Oak Bay News Afternoon Tea. This year the Oak Bay News is hosting its 5th Annual Afternoon Tea on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Carlton House. (Oak Bay News File Photo)

Oak Bay community invited to News’ 5th annual readers tea

Oak Bay News, Carlton House host Sept. 17 afternoon tea

Members from the Oak Bay community are invited to the Oak Bay News’ fifth annual readers appreciation Afternoon Tea.

The Oak Bay News’ team is excited to return to the Carlton House for the tea and cherishes this opportunity to meet and thank our dear readers and to create a space where leaders from our community can gather with its residents.

This year’s Afternoon Readers’ Tea will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Carlton House, 2080 Oak Bay Ave.

READ MORE: Photos: Community comes out for Oak Bay News’ tea time

“We cherish and value our readers and this is a chance to meet and greet them, in true Oak Bay fashion, with tea and treats,” said publisher Janet Gairdner. “We work hard to serve the residents of Oak Bay and we also wouldn’t exist without the best community readership in Greater Victoria.”

It’s also a chance for readers to bring their story ideas and to share what’s happening with fellow residents.

Expert tea pourer Coun. Hazel Braithwaite is a regular attendant.

“Having a local newspaper is extremely important and valuable to our community,” Braithwaite said. “It keeps us in touch with all of the going’s on in our district – both community events and municipal matters.

“As community members I encourage everyone to support our local newspaper,” Braithwaite added.

Please visit us to share time with us as together, we are the community of Oak Bay.

See you on the 17th!

READ MORE: Photo gallery of Oak Bay News’ 2017 Afternoon Readers Tea

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Oak Bay community invited to News' 5th annual readers tea

Oak Bay News, Carlton House host Sept. 17 afternoon tea

