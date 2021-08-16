Retired holistic pediatrician Carl Ivey shares his passion for piano and the works of Beethoven at Spewhung/Turkey Head in Oak Bay on Wednesday evening, Aug. 11. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Retired holistic pediatrician Carl Ivey shares his passion for piano and the works of Beethoven at Spewhung/Turkey Head in Oak Bay on Wednesday evening, Aug. 11. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Oak Bay community tunes in to return of painted pianos

Instruments can be found at five locations, dusk to dawn, until mid September

Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture’s painted piano project is a go, with five colourful instruments set up around the District for the public to play and admire.

This creative music project is part of the District of Oak Bay’s public art program ArtsAlive, with the pianos painted by local artists and senior art students from St. Michael’s University School. The instruments are provided, tuned and installed by Allison Piano.

RELATED READ: August to see return of community painted pianos in Oak Bay

Playing at the Turkey Head piano on Wednesday evening was retired holistic pediatrician Carl Ivey, who was first introduced to the instrument at age nine but formally took it up at 35.

Ivey, a classical music enthusiast, celebrated Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday in December and is now able to publicly honour the German composer’s musical genius. He shared information with Black Press Media about Beethoven’s life, such as his mixed-race origins and struggles with his deafness, and recited a portion of his iconic Symphony No. 9.

Further down the Oak Bay waterfront, the piano installed at McNeill Bay along Beach Drive sports a colourful seascape with jubilant seals.

Besides McNeill Bay and Turkey Head, painted pianos can also be found at Cattle Point, Loon Bay Park and Willows Beach and will be available for daily public use 10 a.m. to dusk until mid September.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicoak bay

Previous story
Oak Bay teen ballerina en pointe for dance career
Next story
Greater Victoria siblings promote program designed to grow philanthropy among Millennials, GenX

Just Posted

Retired holistic pediatrician Carl Ivey shares his passion for piano and the works of Beethoven at Spewhung/Turkey Head in Oak Bay on Wednesday evening, Aug. 11. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Oak Bay community tunes in to return of painted pianos

Another 10 COVID-19 flight exposures have been reported through the Victoria International Airport, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, bringing August’s total so far to 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another 10 flight exposures reported through Victoria International Airport

Neither the BCHL nor PJHL have yet to decide whether COVID-19 vaccinations will be necessary to enter team’s arenas – such as South Surrey Arena, home of the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles – this coming hockey season. (File photo)
B.C. junior hockey leagues ‘weighing options’ about mandatory vaccinations for fans

Colwood has a number of parks already and is excited for the chance to develop a National Urban Park through a new Parks Canada program. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Colwood in the running for National Urban Park funding