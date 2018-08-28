Oak Bay cop looks to build community legacy with hockey game

A longtime sergeant at Oak Bay police hopes to build a legacy for the community with the second, larger, Challenge Cup hockey game.

Fire, police and their helpers from Oak Bay Bikes and Parks and Recreation staff skated away with the trophy but Oak Bay High players didn’t make it easy in the inaugural First Responder’s Challenge Cup for Cops for Cancer played in April.

The second such game, with the First Responders team beefed up with even more first responders and Oak Bay High set to get some alumni help, says organizer Sgt. Mike Martin, Oak Bay Police Department.

The first big change is in the name the Dan Mclean Challenge Cup hockey game is an opportunity for first responders to positively interact with teens, and raise funds for Cops for Cancer.

Former Oak Bay police Sgt. Dan McLean was known in community for volunteerism, loyalty to police department and its officers. He joined the Edmonton police in 1980 and was hired in Oak Bay in 1986, retiring in 2007. In those 21 years, he was active in the community. A huge baseball fan, he coached at various levels and served a stint as president of Oak Bay Little League. He also volunteered with Oak Bay Kiwanis and organized a collection of baseball equipment from around the region for children in Nicaragua.

“Dan was my sergeant and a mentor to me when I came to the department,” Martin says. “He was a good friend as well. I hope this becomes a legacy for Oak Bay and the family and for us.”

He died at 62 on Nov. 5, 2013 after a bout with cancer. The hockey game is about raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society, and the shift to September for the second Mclean Challenge Cup coincides with the Oak Bay High student Cops for Cancer fundraising campaign and the Terry Fox Run.

“We’ve got a bigger time slot this time,” Martin says. “My ambition is to turn it into more than just as hockey game.”

Guest singer Stephanie Greaves will perform O Canada, and in response to a challenge from the Oak Bay High students, the full three-period hockey game will include a shootout competition.

“They also want us to radar gun our shooting speeds and skating speeds,” Martin says with a laugh. “If we win we, win with our brains and positioning, not with speed.”

He still plans to give the students a good competition, building on last year’s roster.

Martin continues to build on those improvements, seeking celebrity players and performers. He’s already seeing strong support with donations from the business community for a silent auction or prizes.

“People are getting on board in the community,” Martin says. “I think they want to build this with us. If this becomes an annual event I think the community is getting behind it.”

The Dan Mclean Challenge Cup hockey game is Sept. 27, 1:30 p.m. at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. Free admission, donations accepted for Tour de Rock.

Martin is open to ideas on celebrity music, players and more. Contact him by email at mmartin@oakbaypolice.org.