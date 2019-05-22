Oak Bay dog walk benefits guide dogs

Two more walks set for Sunday in Victoria and Colwood

Moira Cooper’s dog walk and fundraiser may have been unofficial, but it officially inspired $1,600 that is going to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

READ MORE: A doggy walk to celebrate the love of dogs

About 30 people, and dogs, made it to Saturday’s walk in support of guide dogs. It left from Windsor Park with a visit to Turkey Head. The walk is for all dogs, not only guide dogs.

This weekend there are two more Walk for Guide Dogs in Greater Victoria which benefit the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Both start at noon on May 26, one at the Wale Road entrance of the Galloping Goose in Colwood, the other at Kinsmen Park, 1070 Tillicum Rd., in Esquimalt.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

