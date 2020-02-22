Climb of a lifetime Oak Bay firefighter Trent Frenkel and former Esquimalt Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Serbic are participating in Climb the Wall, a 48-storey stair climb up the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver on Sunday. The Climb the Wall event is a fundraiser for the BC Lung Association and about 150 of the approximate 350 participants who make the climb each year are firefighters. Serbic decided to do the stair climb this year out of a special relationship he had built with former Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles, who died from cancer on Nov. 7.(Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay, Esquimalt firefighters headed up the big climb Sunday

Oak Bay firefighter joins former Esquimalt assistant chief for 48-storey stair climb

The biggest set of stairs Steve Serbic ever climbed during his firefighting days was eight stories.

On Sunday, in full gear, the former Esquimalt Fire assistant chief will join Oak Bay firefighter Trent Frenkel in climbing 48 stories of the Sheraton Wall Centre hotel in Vancouver. The Climb the Wall event is a fundraiser for the BC Lung Association and about 150 of the approximate 350 participants who make the climb each year are firefighters.

The climb is not easy and it comes with strict rules for the firefighters. They must wear full firefighting equipment and breath through a full air tank.

“That makes it tricky, you have to pace yourself to make the tank last,” Frenkel said.

READ ALSO: Service for Oak Bay Fire chaplain set for Monday

Serbic has wanted to do Climb the Wall for 18 years. The former Surrey firefighter has not actually fought fire for years and even hurt his back recently, limiting his training. He’s doing the stair climb out of a special relationship he had built with former Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles, who died from cancer on Nov. 7.

“Keri was there the day a woman died on the balcony of the 843 Craigflower fire [on April 7], when a crowd of people witnessed that death,” Serbic said. It was the worst call of Serbic’s career.

“We had actually connected before that,” he added. “Keri did a powerful, touching story for the firefighting community on the loss of [Oak Bay Fire chaplain] Ken Gill.”

READ MORE: Funds launched for victims of fatal Esquimalt apartment fire

READ ALSO: Local firefighter to Climb the Wall in honour of late Black Press reporter Keri Coles

“I realized how amazing Keri was a person when she helped me set up the first of many Ken Gill Classic memorial classic hockey games,” Serbic said. “I feel honoured to climb those 48 floors fully loaded with bunker gear and on air in Keri’s memory.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

Just Posted

Oak Bay, Esquimalt firefighters headed up the big climb Sunday

Oak Bay firefighter joins former Esquimalt assistant chief for 48-storey stair climb

Development will bring 77 new homes to Colwood

Developers preparing land for six-storey, four-storey and two three-storey buildings on Sooke Road

Kids learn the ropes of business with free UVic entreprenuership training

The second annual Kidovate program is now open for registration

PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Island teen climber seizes last opportunity to qualify in 2020 Olympic games

Brennan Doyle, 16, heads to L.A. for Pan American Climbing Championships

VIDEO: Alleged shoplifter caught on camera at Sidney boutique

Staff at Cameron Rose Gifts seek the public’s help locating woman

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo high school following threats

Nearby elementary school was in hold-and-secure

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read