Oak Bay, Esquimalt looking for ‘community-minded’ firefighters

Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Oak Bay Fire Department have put out a joint call to find new recruits, and if you’ve wanted an exciting job that gives back, you might want to get your name on the eligibility list.

Oak Bay fire posted to Facebook Friday that the two municipalities are looking for “suitably qualified, dynamic women and men” to join their teams and respond to calls of service ranging from structural fires, motor vehicle incidents, confined space rescue and medical aid calls.

“Our ideal candidates will be community-minded, physically fit, positive, energetic, active, good team players, enjoy working with the public and are looking for a fulfilling career,” the posting says.

Minimum qualifications also include volunteer and community service experience, a Class 3 diver’s license, air brake endorsement and First Responder or Occupational First Aid Level 3 – among others. Applicants must successfully complete the Firefighter Applicant Physical Fitness Evaluation conducted by the University of Victoria.

Applicants are placed in an eligibility list for a two year period to fill any future vacancies in either municipality. Applications must be in by Sept. 13.

For more information and to access the application form, find the Firefighter Recruitment Information Package at esquimalt.ca or oakbay.ca.

