Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Oak Bay Fire Department have put out a joint call for the 2019 Firefighter Competition, which enters applicants into an eligibility list for the next two years. (File Photo)

Oak Bay, Esquimalt looking for ‘community-minded’ firefighters

Municipalities open joint 2019 firefighter competition, on until September

Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Oak Bay Fire Department have put out a joint call to find new recruits, and if you’ve wanted an exciting job that gives back, you might want to get your name on the eligibility list.

Oak Bay fire posted to Facebook Friday that the two municipalities are looking for “suitably qualified, dynamic women and men” to join their teams and respond to calls of service ranging from structural fires, motor vehicle incidents, confined space rescue and medical aid calls.

“Our ideal candidates will be community-minded, physically fit, positive, energetic, active, good team players, enjoy working with the public and are looking for a fulfilling career,” the posting says.

READ ALSO: Join the Victoria Fire Department during 2019 Firefighter Recruitment Competition

READ ALSO: ‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Minimum qualifications also include volunteer and community service experience, a Class 3 diver’s license, air brake endorsement and First Responder or Occupational First Aid Level 3 – among others. Applicants must successfully complete the Firefighter Applicant Physical Fitness Evaluation conducted by the University of Victoria.

Applicants are placed in an eligibility list for a two year period to fill any future vacancies in either municipality. Applications must be in by Sept. 13.

For more information and to access the application form, find the Firefighter Recruitment Information Package at esquimalt.ca or oakbay.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: BC Aviation Museum open house takes flight

Just Posted

Highway 1 four-laning project in Langford begins this fall

Project tender for work between Leigh Road, Westshore Parkway closes end of July

Victoria Hospitals Foundation raises $1 million for critically needed monitors for kids

$800,000 still needed for Victoria General Hospital’s neonatal, pediatric intensive care units

New report shows effects of Canada’s aging workforce

Health care among the most rapidly aging sectors

Sidney locals asked for input on recreational marijuana shops

Town considers bylaw allowing licensed dispensaries in Sidney

New survey says one in three Canadians spend money faster than they make it

Almost forty per cent of Canadians say they went into debt because they live beyond their means

VIDEO: Greater Victoria weekend wrap-up: Here’s what you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from your community and beyond

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Most Read