Oak Bay Firefighters drop off a cheque to Monterey Middle School for the school’s playground revitalization project. (Twitter @oakbayfire)

Oak Bay firefighters help fund new Monterey playground

Sausage Fest cash handed over to Monterey PAC

Monterey Middle School is $5,000 closer to a new outdoor climbing structure after a donation from the Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation.

The foundation raised the funds through its third annual Sausage Fest at Willows Beach where Monterey students, parents, and staff worked side-by-side with the firefighters to cook and serve sausages in an effort to fund the ongoing work of creating an outdoor classroom and dynamic playspace at the school.

“Monterey Middle School was so pleased to partner with the Oak Bay Fire Fighters once again for such a great community-wide event,” said Principal Ken Andrews. “It was terrific to see so many Oak Bay residents of all ages enjoying the music and food and fun activities, and it helped propel our PAC-led multi-year playground revitalization project toward the achievement of the next phase with a great $5,000 donation toward the installation of a giant net climber.”

The foundation donation was matched by $5,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay, with a comparable amount also coming from parent donations.

“It’s great to live and work in a community where there’s so much support. We’re well on our way toward our new net-climber, and our kids spending even more time engaged in active outdoor play,” said Andrews.

The Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation funds a variety of projects and community groups from Oak Bay schools to athletics and larger organizations including the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund – a fundraising body for firefighters throughout the province.

Visit oakbayfirefighters.com to learn more about the foundation.

 

