Oak Bay Halloween celebration features tricks, treats and a pet costume contest

Oak Bay Village brings back the popular Trick or Treat on the Avenue this Halloween with spooky entertainment and live music. Carved, illuminated pumpkins light up street poles to add ambience for the event that runs Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Trick or Treat on the Avenue is presented by the businesses of Oak Bay Village through the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association representing members from 150 businesses and organizations located on Hampshire Road, Theatre Lane, Wilmot Place, and Oak Bay Avenue from Monterey Avenue to Foul Bay Road.

Businesses through the village from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue plan to participate. In addition to trick or treating, the family event features live music, magic and balloon twisting, jugglers, stilt walkers and other circus-style entertainment. Canvas Community Church hosts games and activities for kids of all ages.

Pets dressed for the occasion strut their stuff at 4 p.m. in the pet costume contest judged by Ocean Radio personality Mira Laurence and Black Press Media journalist Christine van Reeuwyk. Winners earn prizes featuring goodies for both pets and their owners.

Live music by Gravity Wheel Band features Mike Sampson, Diane Taylor, Bill Hamilton, Brad Hawkes and Burke Rosen.

Following the trick-or-treat event, the annual community Halloween party returns to Firefighter’s Park, next to the fire hall at 1703 Monterey Ave. If weather permits, the ceremonial lighting of the bonfire takes place at 6 p.m.

