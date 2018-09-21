Oak Bay Heritage launches season with celebration of 50th lecture

The first Oak Bay Heritage lecture of the season kicks off, celebrating the 50th talk since the start of the program. (Nick Warrington/Oak Bay News)

The annual fall Oak Bay Heritage lecture series kicked off with an extra special celebration as the first lecture this year also marked the 50th talk since the program began in 2000.

A packed room at the Windsor Pavillion took in a presentation by Peter Grant, an author and historian recently recognized with a Communications Award by the Hallmark Heritage Society for his website Oak Bay Chronicles.

RELATED: Exceptional accolades for Oak Bay at this year’s Hallmark Awards

Grant’s talk, “From the 50s to the 50s” explores the diversity and character in a South Oak Bay neighbourhood from 1850 to 1950.

A custom cake was made for the event which was cut by Marion Cumming of Oak Bay Heritage Foundation, Mayor Nils Jensen, and Trisha Glatthaar who was the speaker at the very first heritage talk in 2000. Door prizes were provided by Telus PureFibre and flowers from Jennings Florists.

Did you know?

Oak Bay Heritage is the umbrella for the Commission, Foundation and Archives.

Oak Bay Archives, 2167 Oak Bay Ave. is open Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment. Email obarchives@oakbay.ca to arrange an appointment.

Residents fill the room for the first Oak Bay Heritage lecture of the season, also celebrating the 50th talk since the start of the program. (Nick Warrington/Oak Bay News)

Wendy Clay (left), Oak Bay resident and door prize winner, with sponsor Andrea Blaylock of Telus PureFibre. (Nick Warrington/Oak Bay News)

Marion Cumming of Oak Bay Heritage Foundation (left), Mayor Nils Jensen, and Trisha Glatthaar who was the speaker at the very first heritage talk, cut the cake celebrating the 50th Oak Bay Heritage Talk. (Nick Warrington/Oak Bay News)