Oak Bay High lathers up its first Cops for Cancer fundraiser of 2021

Car wash Sept. 11 will support the annual Tour de Rock fundraiser for children with cancer

Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock alumni riders and officials gather for a final cheque presentation in downtown Victoria on Oct. 2, 2020. Donations totalling $565,000 were made to the Canadian Cancer Society, for pediatric cancer research and other related activities. (Facebook)

Oak Bay High is kicking off a clean 2021 Tour de Rock fundraising campaign with a car wash.

Enjoy a day of outdoor car washing fun Sept. 11 as students raise funds for the annual Cops for Cancer bike ride.

Traditionally, the fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society is a two-week, 1,200-kilometre bike ride that spans Vancouver Island. Riders include first responders and media as they stop in communities along the way raising funds and awareness for children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.

RELATED: Oak Bay High raises over $51,000 for Tour de Rock despite COVID-19 restrictions

For 2020, provincial health restrictions meant a shift to alumni riders completing local legs of the big ride. The format continues in 2021 with the tour starting Sept. 20 in Port Alice and winding down in Greater Victoria, with Sooke and Langford stops Sept. 29, Victoria and Sidney stops Sept. 30 and a Victoria area finish on Oct. 1.

Oak Bay High raised more than $51,000 for the cause last year in an annual campaign that frequently starts with the summer car wash.

Students modified the event to prioritize social distancing practices this year, with all volunteer car washers wearing masks. The car wash is Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

fundraiserOak Bay High School