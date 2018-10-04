Oak Bay High raises $90,100 for Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign

The Oak Bay Marching Band led the Tour de Rock riders into the gym to the cheers of the packed bleachers. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

The Tour de Rock riders arrive in Oak Bay, making a special stop at Oak Bay High to accept the proceeds of the students’ fundraising activities from their Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign.

The Oak Bay Marching Band led the riders into the gym to the cheers of the packed bleachers. Oak Bay High campaign leaders Sasha Beardmore, Laura McKee and Annika Weir revealed that the school raised $90,100, sending 60 kids to Camp Goodtimes. The school was fondly described as a “fundraising giant.”

Oak Bay High is getting ready for the arrival of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders. #copsforcancer #tourderock @TourdeRock pic.twitter.com/d04U95a6iP — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) October 4, 2018

Every year, Oak Bay High students await the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team to drop by near the end of the 1,000-kilometre cycle of the Island before revealing their funds raised. Students raise the funds through fundraisers including car washes, bottle drives and a lunch break filled with head shaves and pies in the face.

The Tour de Rock is a fundraising event for pediatric cancer research and support programs for children with a history of cancer.

Oak Bay High teacher Scott Alexander and Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties await the Tour de Rock riders. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

