Oak Bay High students continue fundraising for Cops for Cancer

Bottle drives to garage sales, cash being generated for the cause despite pandemic restrictions

As part of their annual fundraising efforts towards the Cops for Cancer campaign, students held a bottle drive in the Oak Bay High parking lot Saturday.

Students are also organizing a garage sale for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym. A silent auction that started Tuesday runs to Sept. 30.

Despite limitations in door-to-door canvassing and other challenges presented by COVID-19, the student body raised more than $51,000 last year for the cause.

The annual fundraiser usually features a team riding from the top of Vancouver Island to Victoria, visiting a variety of communities along the way. In a modified version during the coronavirus pandemic, community teams cycle in regions of the Island. The tour is in Greater Victoria Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with a finale event that day in Sidney.

