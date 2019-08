The Oak Bay Marching Band led the Tour de Rock riders into the gym to the cheers of the packed bleachers. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Oak Bay High is a ‘fundraising giant’ when it comes to the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign.

This year, a new team of leaders are spooling up and ready to launch another successful campaign.

It kicks off with their annual car wash, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Bay High.

Last year, Oak Bay raised $90,100 for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign.

“We are aiming for another big year,” said Grade 12 student Lily Parker.

