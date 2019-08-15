Oak Bay hosts Neighbourhood Hootenanny dance Sunday

Arts and Culture Days continue

Families take part in the Neighbourhood Hootenanny Time Machine. Oak Bay is hosting the community dance Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Jessica Hickman Photo)

It’s not just a summer dance party, it’s a Neighbourhood Hootenanny Time Machine, and it’s Sunday at Monterey Recreation Centre.

The community dance is free and all are welcome as part of the ongoing Oak Bay Arts and Culture Days.

Victoria musician Brooke Maxwell will run the Neighbourhood Hootenanny Time Machine dance from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Garry Oak room.

Oak Bay’s arts and culture programmer Karen Manders helped bring the community event to this side of the Tweed Curtain.

“[This dance] has had such great success in Esquimalt and it’s a great and easy way for families to experience high quality, live music, get a good workout and have fun dancing too,” Manders said.

No ticket or registration is necessary for the Neighbourhood Hootenanny Time Machine, 1442 Monterey Ave., next to the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

For more information visit Oakbay.ca/parks-recreation.

reporter@

oakbaynews.com

