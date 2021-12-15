Oak Bay kicks off 2022 with a walk, free activities

The Oak Bay Recreation Centre is a hub of activity, including free ones on Christmas and New Year’s days. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A tradition returns to Oak Bay, kicking off 2022 with a New Year’s Day community walk and levee.

The journey begins at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, with the mayor leading walkers on a four-kilometre trek through the community.

“It won’t be ‘normal,’ but it will help start the New Year off on the right foot,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch.

While the walk isn’t yet mapped out, he’s is thrilled to host the event.

“Council and staff have tried to keep these community events, even though adapted, happening as much as we are allowed. Events like Music in the Park were real highlights of the year,” he said.

A levee with council, complete with coffee, tea and cookies, is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Sports View Lounge. Provincial health measures will be followed.

“The New Year Levee is a wonderful chance to have a small sense of normal, catch up with friends and neighbours not seen in a long time, and speak with members of council. Plus get some treats for residents of all ages,” Murdoch said.

It’s one in a series of free events that fill the recreation centre at 1975 Bee St. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as per tradition in Oak Bay.

Christmas Day, a holiday swim, a holiday skate run concurrently from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fitness studio offers programs and the indoor tennis courts are open from 1:00 to 3:45 p.m. Events are all free with donations of cash or non-perishable food welcomed.

Kid Sport is the charity of choice for those who donate during the free events on New Year’s Day.

Jazzercise runs 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., swims are on from 1 to 4:30 p.m., tennis lessons are 1 to 3:30 p.m. and the New Year’s skate is 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.

All events and all are subject to change and will adhere to provincial health orders.

