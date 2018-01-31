Trudi Brown, winner of the 2017 Law Society Excellence in Family Law Award, with Law Society President Herman Van Ommen, QC. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay lawyer recognized as a ‘trailblazer’ in family law

Trudi Brown, QC, is the first recipient of the Law Society of BC’s Excellence in FamilyLaw award

Oak Bay lawyer Trudi Brown, QC, is the first recipient of the Law Society of BC’s Excellence in Family Law award. This much-deserved honour celebrates her significant influence on the family law bar in British Columbia as an inspiring leader and mentor.

This award is also a recognition of Ms Brown’s contribution to legal education. She taught Family Law at UVic in 2010, as well as giving workshops, judicial training and supervision of many co-op and articling students over the years. She was also a member of the Board of Governors at the University of Victoria from 2002-2008, during which time she served two years as Chair of the Board.

“She has done all of this with a sense of humour and bemused love of humanity that has leavened what is often a difficult area of practice,” said UVic’s Dean of law, Jeremy Webber in his letter of nomination. “As anyone who has met her will know, she has a large and generous personality, which has underpinned her role as innovator, educator of family lawyers, volunteer in the community, and builder of today’s family-law bar.”

Brown was called to the B.C. bar in 1974 and then practiced for four years with the B.C. Crown Counsel Office in Victoria. Since leaving the Crown she has concentrated her practice in family law and is currently a partner at Brown Henderson Melbye in Oak Bay village.

“This award recognizes that family lawyers play a major role in the community and probably touch more clients than most other forms of law, often in very difficult circumstances,” said Brown. “I would like to share this award with all those who practice in this area.”

Known for championing innovation in the delivery of legal services in family law matters, Brown was one of the first lawyers in Victoria to embrace collaborative practice and was a staunch believer in resolving family law disputes without going to trial, well before that mandate was included in the current Family Law Act.

“Trudi is a trailblazer in family law in this province. She has led by example through her passionate interest in the practice of family law, her innovation in the delivery of legal services and her dedication to the reform of family justice processes and legal education,” said Nancy Merrill, QC, second vice-president and chair of the Law Society Excellence in Family Law Award Selection Committee.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Esquimalt woman’s volunteerism is pitch perfect

Just Posted

Saanich approves Cordova Bay Plaza proposal

Re-development of Cordova Bay Plaza passes 8-1

Oak Bay High School achieves LEED Gold Certification

School design and construction lowered energy consumption by half

Blue bridge lights may create an unintended problem

Salmon fry easier for predators to spot under lights, moonlight

WATCH: Body of kayaker washes up on Gonzales Beach in Victoria

Search and rescue confirm man’s ID, trace a connection to a car parked at Oak Bay Marina

Oak Bay lawyer recognized as a ‘trailblazer’ in family law

Trudi Brown, QC, is the first recipient of the Law Society of BC’s Excellence in FamilyLaw award

WATCH: Body of kayaker washes up on Gonzales Beach in Victoria

Search and rescue confirm man’s ID, trace a connection to a car parked at Oak Bay Marina

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Victoria High boys crank it up on home court

Junior team captures home tourney, seniors lose in final

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Most Read