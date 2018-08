Customer appreciation open house to feature fun for the whole family

An aerial view over Oak Bay Marina. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Oak Bay Marina celebrates with a customer appreciation open house this Saturday (Aug.25) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event promises fun for the whole family with a barbecue, artist demonstrations, a bouncy castle, live music, bingo, displays and more.

Local singer/songwriter Kristina Helene will provide music for the event happening at the Oak Bay Marina at 1327 Beach Dr.