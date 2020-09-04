The Oak Bay Village Night Market is returning on Sept. 6, Sept. 20, and Oct. 4 with a daytime move to the Municipal Hall. (Oak Bay Village/Facebook)

Oak Bay Night Market’s on the move

Village markets slide into Sunday, fall format

Although the hours of operation and the venue have changed, many of the friendly vendors remain the same for shoppers in Oak Bay.

The Oak Bay Village Night Market returns as a Sunday farm market on Sept. 6, Sept. 20, and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. in the parking lot and adjacent green space behind Oak Bay Municipal Hall. The customary street market of past years wasn’t a viable option during a pandemic because of its size, Heather Leary, marketing and events manager for the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, said in a media release.

“We worked with municipal staff to develop a plan to hold an appropriate size market that focuses on food security and supporting our local growers and producers,” Leary said. “We had been hearing that the community missed the market and we are pleased to be able to offer a scaled-down version of it.”

The mix of about 25 vendors will change slightly each time to accommodate the variety of people who usually attend, Leary noted. The market features a selection of farms and edible products, as well as a small number of local artisans.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay couple might have world’s tallest foxglove

There will be no food trucks due to space constraints, and market patrons are encouraged to visit one of the many food establishments in Oak Bay before or after they visit the market.

The best approach is through the municipal driveway at 2167 Oak Bay Ave. because there is no access from the Granite Street side. The market has a capacity limit to ensure social distancing, and entry will be managed by market staff. A list of participating vendors will be posted before each market on Facebook and in the events calendar at oakbayvillage.ca.

Patrons are asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the market and encouraged to wear masks. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on leashes.

The Oak Bay Village Farm Market is hosted by the business community in Oak Bay through the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Readers burst with pride over towering sunflowers

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Readers burst with pride over towering sunflowers

Send us photos of your largest pumpkin, cutest scarecrow or any other blue-ribbon worthy creation

Oak Bay Night Market’s on the move

Village markets slide into Sunday, fall format

Victoria city council requests bylaw restricting temporary shelter size, distance from parks and schools

Council carries motions on temporary sheltering after hours-long committee meeting

Victoria councillors like company’s light-covered waterfront silo idea

The public will have a chance to weigh in on Trio Ready Mix’s industrial waterway project soon

Saanich police charge driver who crossed centre line, caused crash

Collision caused delays on Cordova Bay Road

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Vancouver Island First Nations council calls on B.C. to act after first COVID-19 case on reserve

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council representing 14 Nations calls the first case on Mowachaht/Muchalaht reserve a ‘critical situation’

Man exposes himself to nine-year-old girl on Nanaimo trail

Nanaimo RCMP advise public after indecent act Sept. 2 at Westwood Lake Park

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read