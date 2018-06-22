PHOTOS: Oak Bay police officers rescue baby seal found on rocky shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

Oak Bay police officers scooped a baby seal from an Oak Bay beach Thursday under advice of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver.

The Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents who spot marina mammals in potential distress observe from a distance.

They suggest determining if the animal has wounds or swelling, how it’s breathing its appearance, behaviour and take photos.

By taking photos and sending them to the rescue centre, trained rescuers can assess a situation to decide if intervention is needed.

Call the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325) with details.

Visit rescue.ocean.org for more.

 

Oak Bay police Const. Ben Lanthier and Const. Alex Omoding, scoop up a baby seal from Oak Bay’s shoreline as instructed by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. (Facebook)

PHOTOS: Oak Bay police officers rescue baby seal found on rocky shoreline

Most Read