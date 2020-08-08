Oak Bay pool to reopen Aug. 17

The pool at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre is closed effective Tuesday, as are all Oak Bay, Victoria, and Saanich recreation facilities. (File photo/Oak Bay Parks and Rec)

The swimming pool at Oak Bay Recreation Centre is reopening for Aug. 17.

Oak Bay’s recreation department posted a list of guidelines around the reopening, including the need to pre-register. All users must book their visit ahead of time as there are no drop-ins.

Oak Bay will offer lane swimming, lessons and adult activities as well as private rentals.

Around the region, pools are reopening, although the City of Victoria announced Crystal Pool will be closed until January for maintenance. In Saanich, Commonwealth Place is open to lane swimming only, while Gordon Head offers only recreational and leisure swims. Esquimalt has yet to announce a reopening plan for its pool.

The District of Oak Bay is encouraging the public to organize an extended family or close “bubble” group of friends for a private pool party.

Lane swimming will be limited to a 45-minute reserved session in which swimmers must maintain a two-metre gap from others. Swimmers are encouraged to bring their own swimming accessories, such as kickboards and pull-buoys, but may use the pool’s kickboards. They are then to be placed in a “used” pile to be cleaned. Snorkels are not permitted.

The hot tub will reopen to a capacity of five people at a time with a five-minute time limit. The sauna and steam room remain closed. Waterworks and aquafit lessons will return as well, and single lanes can be booked for swimming or water running/walking.

Pool hours are now limited from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register visit oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/programs-registration/aquatics. Schedule here.

