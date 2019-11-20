Santa Claus arrives at Oak Bay Avenue to the 2017 Oak Bay Light Up. (Keri Coles Photo)

Oak Bay ready for 19th annual Light Up

Games, crafts, live music, roasted chestnuts mark Sunday’s Light Up

Sunday is more than the annual Oak Bay Light Up on The Avenue, it’s the kickoff to a month of activities for the Oak Bay Christmas Festival.

Sunday’s celebrations start with the closure of Oak Bay Avenue to pedestrians in the Village starting at 2 p.m.

It’s all in anticipation of a visit from Santa Claus himself. Live music runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and features jazz and Celtic yuletide favourites from Light Up music director Daniel Lapp and guests, such as Adrian Dolan, Adam Dobres, Sóley Lapp and more.

READ MORE: Count down begins as Christmas lights appear on Oak Bay Avenue

The Avenue will be lined with tables for crafts and activities, as well as food trucks, live music and thousands of lights.

The Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay is hosting a Letters to Santa letter writing and decorating station. It features a direct-to-the-North-Pole mailbox.

Kids can also make a mini-door “swag” decoration at the Oak Bay Flower Shop table or a Christmas craft at the Oak Bay United Church table. Oak Bay Recreation will once again host an ongoing street hockey game and other games, as well as a craft station. Planet Janet’s hoop jam will offer hula hooping for new or experienced hoopers. Oak Bay Avenue regular magician and entertainer Paul Kilshaw will perform magic and balloon twisting. Theatre SKAM will perform its intimate and original live theatre shorts in the mobile Pop Up Theatre.

READ MORE: Light up activity under way in Oak Bay

Food trucks at this year’s Light Up are Indecent Risotto, Greek on the Street, Mr. Tube Steak and Noel’s Mini Donuts.

Ottavio Italian Bakery will come down to The Avenue with the first-roasted chestnuts of the season. Ottavio Italian Bakery is also hosting a Christmas market with a variety of local vendors plus food and drink sampling and a L’Apéro Pop-Up Raclette inside the deli.

The lights come on at 5 p.m., as counted down by the master of ceremonies Bill Murphy-Dyson.

Then Santa arrives, escorted by an Oak Bay Fire truck. Photos with Santa will follow in the Re/Max Camosun office, with donations supporting the Oak Bay Fire Department nonessential equipment fund. Following the Light Up are a series of seasonal celebrations: Art on the Avenue Gallery Walk is Nov. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Lighted Truck Convoy will roll through Oak Bay Village on Dec. 7. In anticipation of the Truck Light Parade, Oak Bay Municipal Hall will have live music and accept food donations on the lawn at 5 p.m. For more information visit visitoakbayvillage.ca.

Previous story
Trans ID Clinics provide folks with pro bono legal advice

Just Posted

Esquimalt council approves building, dog areas for Gorge Park

$7 million in funding for waterfront improvements goes to multipurpose building and dog park

PHOTOS: Trangender flag raised for first time ever outside of B.C. Legislature

Nov. 20 marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, honouring those who have been murdered

Plant-based pizza restaurant to open its doors in Victoria this December

Virtuous Pie has locations in Vancouver, Toronto and Portland

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Ocean swim challenge shines spotlight on Crystal Pool plight

Ultra-marathon swimmer sends tongue-in-cheek invite to Victoria council

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 20

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland

Most Read