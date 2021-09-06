Oak Bay recreation centre hosts week-long welcome back party

Member Sandy Cotton is greeted by Monterey Recreation Centre staff Lesley Cobus and Joanne Donohue. (Linda Foubister photo)

After 18-months of roller coaster restrictions keeping friends and colleagues apart, the Monterey Activity Association is hosting a week-long welcome back party.

Welcome Back Week runs Sept. 7 to 10 in the Monterey Recreation Centre lobby, where association board members will meet guests and serve treats.

“The board members are pleased that energy is returning to the centre, programs are beginning again, the Fern Cafe is coming alive, and the clubs are starting up,” vice-president Sandy Cotton said.

Refreshments range from an ice cream parlour to sweet and savoury scones, created by chef Paul de Ridder. Entertainment includes a harp performance, the Ukulele Club Ensemble, the Concert Band Ensemble and the Monterey Avenue Minstrels.

“Staff are looking forward to welcoming members, volunteers and people who visit the centre for the first time,” said Joanne Donohue, a program planner for the centre. “Already, volunteers have been trained for reception, food services and the Coffee Express and are waiting to serve members and prospective members. This is a fresh start, not a restart.”

Per the latest provincial health protocols, masks are required for this event. For more information, drop by the centre at 1442 Monterey Ave.

