Students react to getting their hair cut to raise funds for Cops for Cancer. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Oak Bay students lose locks to send children with cancer to Camp Good Times

Annual head shave event raises funds as part of Cops for Cancer campaign

Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer campaign kicked into high gear with the annual head shave.

About twenty students participated, with each teen raising money to get their hair either cut or shaved in front of the packed bleachers in the gym.

“The head shave is such an exciting event and I just really wanted to be a part of it. It’s such a good cause too,” said student Alexandra Lee.

“I’ve been growing my hair out for a year now and I’m going to cut it for Cops for Cancer,” said student Tyrus Hall.

“The event raised over $20,000,” said co-campaign leader Annika Weir.

Every year the students await the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team to drop by near the end of the 1,000-kilometre cycle of the Island before revealing their funds raised from all the different Cops for Cancer fundraising events the students host. In 2017 the campaign raised $90, 034 for the cause through fundraisers including car washes, bottle drives and a lunch break filled with head shaves, leg waxing and pies in the face.

Funds raised through Oak Bay High School’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock campaign, helps to send children with cancer to Camp Good Times.

Grade 9 student Tyrus Hall gets his head shaved to raise funds for Cops for Cancer. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Alison Karim laughs as her head shave gets underway at Oak Bay High to raise funds for Cops for Cancer. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Oak Bay High’s Cops for Cancer campaign kicked into high gear with the annual head shave. (Keri Coles/ News Staff)

Mr.T gets his head shaved to raise funds for Cops for Cancer. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Alison Karim laughs after she gets her head shaved to raise funds for Cops for Cancer. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

