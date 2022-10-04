Oak Bay students ready for Tour de Rock appearance

Gur Ben Dor loses locks for Tour de Rock during a Sept. 28 fundraiser at Oak Bay High. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) Students look on as peers lose their locks to raise cash for Tour de Rock. Riders are set to stop by Oct. 6 when the fundraising team will announce the Oak Bay High total raised for 2022. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) Students look on, and pony up cash, as Gur Ben Dor loses locks for Tour de Rock during a Sept. 28 fundraiser. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) Students look on as peers lose their locks to raise cash for Tour de Rock. Riders are set to stop by Oct. 6 when the fundraising team will announce the Oak Bay High total raised for 2022. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) Zach Ingram loses locks for Tour de Rock during a Sept. 28 fundraiser. (Courtesy Oak Bay High) Students look on, and pony up cash, as Zach Ingram loses locks for Tour de Rock during a Sept. 28 fundraiser. (Courtesy Oak Bay High)

Several students and staff at Oak Bay High are sporting short hair as per usual this time of year as the school’s Cops for Cancer (C4C) fundraising nears an end.

The traditional lunch hour of head-shaves – this year provided by volunteer hairdressers from The Avenue Barber and Nick’s Hair Salon – filled the gym Sept. 28.

C4C supports Tour de Rock, a Vancouver Island cycling event that raises funds for children battling cancer and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The team is made up of 21 riders representing 15 police and other agencies from Port Hardy to Victoria.

Tour de Rock returns to the Capital Region on Oct. 5 with stops in Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, Sooke and the West Shore. On Oct. 6, the team visits Oak Bay, Victoria and Sidney then Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria the next day.

The Oak Bay High C4C team, led this year by Claire Mount, Trinity Dorian, Taya Covaneiro, and Max Zolbrod, started fundraising in the summer and will reveal its fundraising total for the year when the Tour de Rock riders stop by, set this year for Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

Donate to the Oak Bay High fundraiser here.

RELATED: Oak Bay High tallies nearly $40,000 for Canadian Cancer Society

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bayTour de Rock