Oak Bay Tea Party cancelled – again

The 60th anniversary of the Oak Bay Tea Party will have to wait another year.

The annual event is cancelled for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

The board of directors for the Oak Bay Tea Party Society issued a statement lamenting the loss of the huge community event for a second year, while optimistic about the future. Organizers are already planning for what will be the 60th anniversary of the Oak Bay Tea Party in 2022. They hold out hope the event will be a Tea Party to remember with old and new attractions and activities.

The event traditionally includes a parade through the community and events at the beach including music, midway and demonstrations at Willows Beach Park.

Traditionally held the first weekend of June, the next Tea Party is set for June 3 to 5, 2022.

