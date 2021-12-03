Oak Bay Village hosts magic, music, theatre throughout December

Christmas events in Oak Bay are spread out over the month including letters to Santa, and a reading by the big man himself. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Christmas events in Oak Bay run now right through to Dec. 24 (for those who head to church the day before Christmas).

The Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, that works under the Oak Bay Village title, shifted this year to a series of smaller events throughout December and amped up ambiance on The Avenue.

This year’s lighting expansion includes more overhead lights in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. It also marks the final shift to warm white LED lights, replacing the bright whites inadvertently invested in during the switch from incandescent lights years ago.

Because of feedback last year, the lights will remain up until February, said project manager Heather Leary.

“When there weren’t events happening more people were out strolling The Avenue … we want to continue to make that ambience special,” she added.

The district does up Welcome Park at Foul Bay Road as well as municipal hall, where a variety of events are held.

Santa on a firetruck, magic, letters and more will still fill the village on a series of evenings.

This Friday (Dec. 3) a popup piazza market features a selection of artisan vendors and music near Ottavio Italian Bakery & Delicatessen Cafe at Oak Bay Avenue and Monterey Avenue.

READ ALSO: Royal Victoria Yacht Club powers up popular nautical holiday parade

The same night the Royal Victoria Yacht Club’s annual Sea of Lights ship parade sets sail along the shoreline from Saanich to Oak Bay. The fleet leaves the club at 6:45 p.m., passing Cattle Point around 7 p.m. then Willows Beach around 7:15 p.m.

Saturday (Dec. 4) Oak Bay Village welcomes the Lighted Truck Convoy and Food Drive with a bit of a party from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring music by Daniel Lapp and the Joy of Life Choir, Christmas crafts with Oak Bay United Church, a Santa letter writing booth plus Christmas magic with Paul Kilshaw.

A food and donation collection station opens on municipal hall lawn around 4:30 p.m. The lighted convoy is expected to reach the village around 6:30 p.m.

Monday (Dec. 6) at 6 p.m., Santa arrives at municipal hall (at 2167 Oak Bay Ave.) on a fire truck and will hang around on the front lawn, to read The Night Before Christmas and answer questions about life at the North Pole.

Kilshaw and his magic return to the village Friday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Two consecutive Saturdays will see pop-up theatre on Oak Bay Avenue. Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. the family-friendly shows in the village will be augmented by a letters to Santa station hosted by Oak Bay Kiwanis. On Dec. 18, theatre, again 1 to 4 p.m., will have a side of Kilshaw magic.

READ ALSO: Dance Victoria, theatre society host free stream of holiday classic Nutcracker

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel hosts several VIP Holiday Movie Nights in its David Foster Foundation Theatre. A Christmas Story airs Dec. 7 followed by White Christmas on Dec. 8. Dec. 14 and 15 Home Alone is on the screen with Love Actually presented Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets are $45 and include freshly popped popcorn, holiday sweets, bottled water, and complimentary parking. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Visit oakbaybeachhotel.com for tickets.

On Christmas Eve, the Canvas Community Church hosts a service at Monterey Recreation Centre from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with hot apple cider, Christmas carols and readings from the Christmas story. Dec. 24 worship at Oak Bay United Church includes a 4 p.m. service with carols and the Christmas story for youngsters and families, a 7 p.m. festive celebration for the whole family, and a contemplative service of carols and candlelight at 10 p.m.

Do you have an event this winter Oak Bay News readers should know about? Email

Eventsoak bay