Oak Bay volunteers mark 45 years of giving time, talent to connect community

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch thanks John Hurlburt for his 35 years of volunteering with Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

After 40 years, Lyne Moreau still loves the work she does with Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society and doesn’t see an end in sight.

She’s done every job a volunteer can with the organization, and absolutely recommends it to anyone. “You’re crazy if you don’t,” she said with a laugh.

These days, Moreau doesn’t live in the community anymore but still finds a way to remain connected and help connect residents to the outside world with daily phone calls.

“There are people who still need a call every day just to know someone cares,” she said.

John Hurlburt joined after retirement, determined to remain a part of the community. He started out doing a lot of driving. Oak Bay Volunteer Services offers rides to medical appointments, recreational activities, errands and shopping for essentials.

With his own mobility hampered these days he does a lot of stuffing envelopes. Both longtime volunteers agree it can be a tedious but enjoyable task done as a group.

“It’s a neat way to meet people,” Moreau said.

The pair were the longest-serving volunteers recognized as Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society celebrated 45 years and thanked its team for the talent, compassion and joy they bring to the community with a party June 14.

“We regularly receive calls and letters from clients attesting to how caring and kind our volunteers are, so thank you for sharing your time and talents with each of them. We couldn’t do it without you,” executive director Renee Lorme-Gulbrandsen said.

She’s run the numbers, and the 200 volunteers helped 500 clients over the year, delivering 4,500 services over 10,200 hours. Social well-being phone calls and shopping and deliveries made up more than half the services provided last year.

Learn more at oakbayvolunteers.org.

