Oak Bay woman marks two pandemic birthdays with shouting tea parties

Shirley Tucker’s ‘shouting tea party’ for her 103rd birthday was so nice, she did it twice. Though, provincial health orders were truly to blame for both.

Named by the birthday girl herself, Tucker’s first shouting tea party marked her birthday May 9, 2020, when provincial health orders put the kibosh on traditional celebrations. Even her son was trapped in California and couldn’t be present as usual.

A decision was made to hold a tea party on the lawn, where guests could be physically distanced.

This year the same group of friends and relations gathered on the Weald Road lawn for a shouting tea party and to toast Tucker on her 104th birthday.

Tucker graduated from Victoria High School before attending Victoria College when it was at Craigdarroch Castle. She received degrees from the University of Washington and Columbia University. After retiring from teaching in 1981, Tucker returned to Victoria and joined the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club in 1984.

Tucker continued to bowl into her 90s.

