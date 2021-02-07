Rotarian Joan Peggs, Oak Bay Beach Hotel general manager Madone Pelan, Rotarians Don O’Coffey and John Jordan, with Asha and Sheila Elworthy. Sheila Elworthy won a $25 gift certificate to Oak Bay Beach Hotel for her earlybird renewal to the Rotary’s annual Canadian flag fundraiser. (Oak Bay Rotary Club Photo)

Oak Bay’s flag rental program back for 2021

Rotary uses funds for human aid projects

Oak Bay Rotarians are renewing their Canada flag fundraiser for its ninth year.

Under the program, Rotarian volunteers install Canadian flags in celebration of Victoria Day, Canada Day and Labour Day, collecting them after the weekends. The cost is $50.

Interested parties can email obrflags@gmail.com or visit oakbayrotary.ca for more information.

Over the years the funds have supported 1000 x5 Literacy, Carnarvon Rotary Waterpark, Food Rescue Project, Teen Area of Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Oak Bay Secondary, Oak Bay YES Awards, Leadership Victoria, Post Secondary Scholarships, Disaster Aid Canada, Habitat for Humanity, Eldercare Foundation, Victoria Native Friendship Centre and hands-on projects such as the Salvation Army Kettle Drive and Carnarvon Park annual cleanup. It’s also supported Rotary International projects of Polio Eradication, Malawi Girls School, water and sanitation work in India, work with grandmothers in Rwanda, dental and nutrition in Guatemala and in sending medical supplies to East Timor.

