Leah Smith and Laura Mckee during Smith’s annual toy drive in 2018. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Oak Bay’s parliamentary page returns to run toy drive

Toy drive benefits for Stan Hagen Centre for Families

For a seventh year, Oak Bay’s Leah Smith will run her toy drive to benefit children from families in challenging situations.

This year will be different, as the parliamentary page won’t return from Ottawa until Dec. 17. Instead of setting up shop on Oak Bay Avenue for a weekend, Smith is offering to pick up donations from around town on Dec. 18. However, the cause remains the same and will benefit the Stan Hagen Centre for Families.

It’s part of a busy December for the first-year student at the University of Ottawa who finished her exams this week and can focus her last week on being a page in the House of Commons. Just a few weeks ago she attended the swearing-in for Justin Trudeau and dozens of other MPs post-election.

“I want to do it again despite the crazy experience that moving [to Ottawa] has been,” Smith said. “I want to keep my roots.”

READ MORE: Oak Bay teen targets 1,000 toys for families in need

READ ALSO: Oak Bay student Ottawa bound as parliamentary page

As Smith has grown so has the toy drive she started as Grade 6 student (it didn’t fare so well with about five toys, but it took off when she tried again in Grade 8).

The teenager isn’t expecting to exceed 1,000 toys this time, though she has in the past. The Stan Hagen Centre for Families opens a Pop-Up Toy Shop for parents and guardians in socio-economic distress who can discreetly visit and select gifts for their children.

“I’ve scaled it down and changed my expectations, and put it on a day on that’s hopefully easier [to get around],” Smith said.

Anyone with donations can email Smith at Leahstoydrive@gmail.com to arrange a pickup by her or a fellow elf (that includes leaving the toy in front of your home or arranging another way).

Toys should be new or gently used.

“If you’re not sure just ask yourself if you would be happy getting it as a gift,” Smith said.

Until she returns, Smith will focus on her page work. With the election, Smith gets a different page experience than most. The first few weeks were all behind the scenes with election administration.

She was there for the Trudeau swearing-in and in attending many others has seen the personable side, and the family side, of a lot of MPs.

She finally got her first day in the House of Commons after it re-started on Dec. 5. Seeing all the members in the house, all major leaders working, is exciting and memorable, she said.

“Today, for example, it’s question period and it’s super busy and super exciting,” Smith said. “Members are giving speeches, some of them are things I’m studying in school right now [International Development and Globalization].”

READ MORE (2015): Oak Bay teen Leah Smith takes to Sidewalk to share spirit

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Sooke’s École Poirier students win B.C. Hydro Power Smart contest

Just Posted

Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

Pluto’s Restaurant set to stay at its Cook Street location until March 2021

Woman injured during West Shore RCMP arrest prompts police watchdog investigation

IIO investigating to determine if police action or inaction linked to woman’s injuries

Delayed downtown Victoria holiday Lights of Wonder back on track

Display set to kick off on Dec. 20

Strathcona hotel complex venues closed due to ‘construction issues’

Business announced closure on Thursday afternoon on Facebook

Oak Bay’s parliamentary page returns to run toy drive

Toy drive benefits for Stan Hagen Centre for Families

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Race to replace Andrew Scheer could be a crowded one

Many familiar faces, such as Maxime Bernier, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, have said no

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Sooke’s École Poirier students win B.C. Hydro Power Smart contest

More than 100 schools compete in province-wide competition

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Most Read