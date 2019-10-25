Oak Leaves Bazaar fills the halls of Monterey this weekend

Oktoberfest warms up the crowd for Saturday’s sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monterey Recreation Centre celebrated Oktoberfest with polkas and an authentic German meal last week.

The Oak Bay centre, catering to those 50 and older, features more than 30 clubs available to members and frequent inexpensive events.

Next up for special events is the popular annual Oak Leaves Bazaar. The huge sale runs Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the centre, 1441, Monterey Ave.

The event, open to the public, traditionally features knitwear, sewing, attic treasures, silver, china, jewelry, books, frames, white elephant and more.

All proceeds go to the Monterey Recreation Activity Association that supports programs and extras at the centre.

Call 250-370-7300 for more information.

