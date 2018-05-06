Official opening for North Saanich’s Jubilee Park

Gabriel and Ben Evans play at Jubilee Park in North Saanich for the first time. The official opening of the park takes place May 10. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

NORTH SAANICH — People are invited to join the District of North Saanich and supporters at the official opening of the new Jubilee Park on Mills Road.

The ceremony takes place Thursday, May 10 at 1 p.m. at the parks’ playground. It’s hard to miss the park, as it’s dominated by an airplane-themed play structure that has been up for a few months.

Jubilee Park was created on paper in August 2015, when the District was planning celebrations around the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of North Saanich as a district. A legacy project, construction on the park began in November 2017, when phases one and two of the playground and structure were installed. The site has parking and is alongside the Victoria Airport Authority’s Flight Path multi-use trail.

Supporters, representing the Federal Government, Viking Air, Victoria Airport Authority, VIH Aviation Group Ltd., Coast Capital Credit Union, Seaspan Ferries, Holy Trinity Anglican Church North Saanich, Paul and Gail Darimont and the Victoria Foundation, will be on hand during the event.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this unique play structure in our community,” state Mayor Alice Finall in a media release, “and we invite residents to join us for the opening ceremony, enjoy our new park and have some light refreshments.”