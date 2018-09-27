Sailors on HMCS Vancouver conduct a demonstration with the help of a member of the public during a day sail. Tours of the Canadian Patrol Frigate will be available this Sunday, Sept. 30 at Ogden Point during the Canadian Armed Forces’ event Defence on the Dock. (CFB Esquimalt Base Public Affairs photo)

Ogden Point hosts tours of navy warships, helicopters Sunday

CFB Esquimalt goes to Ogden Point for Defence on the Dock

CFB Esquimalt travels across the bay to Ogden Point on Sunday for Defence on the Dock.

Members of the public can tour a number of Royal Canadian Navy vessels and even catch a ride in the Navy’s rigid-hulled inflatable boat as the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ogden Point Cruise Ship Terminal.

Three ships, the Canadian patrol frigate HMCS Vancouver, coastal defense vessel HMCS Whitehorse and the Victoria-class submarine HMCS Chicoutimi are among the many features available to tour.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will be there with CH-148 Cyclone and CH-124 Sea King helicopters for a closer look, as well as Canadian Army vehicles and artillery.

“Defence on the Dock is a chance to see what happens every day behind the gates of CFB Esquimalt,” said Captain Jason Boyd, base commander of CFB Esquimalt. “This free and fun family event is an opportunity for everyone to meet our sailors, soldiers, airmen and airwomen as well as take part in interactive displays, tour ships and see numerous vehicles up close. We hope this helps show how diverse the local defence community is, and what a large part it plays in the region.”

Traffic around Ogden Point is likely to get very busy. BC Transit is providing enhanced bus service to get to Ogden Point on the day.

Defence on the Dock will also offer demonstrations from the Fleet Diving Unit’s explosive ordnance disposal team, as well as music with First Nation dancers and drummers and also the Naden Band and 5th Field Regiment Band.

Numerous activities directed towards kids will include opportunities to try out firefighting gear while the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team the Skyhawks will be performing and a CP 140 Aurora and CH 149 Cormorant will fly overhead.

Food trucks will also be on site.

