Oktoberfest comes to Sidney’s SHOAL Centre

Oktoberfest returns to the SHOAL Centre to the sound of the Victoria Accordion Club.

SHOAL is always looking for fun, creative ways to engage the community and encourage people to socialize and get involved. This fall is no different with events including Octoberfest Saturday, Oct. 13.

Celebrate Oktoberfest singing and dancing along with the entertaining and talented Victoria Accordion Club. Great music and “Gute Zeit Zusammen” – a good time together. Dinner includes Bratwurst on a bun with German potato salad, sauerkraut, and pickled beets for dinner, with apple strudel for dessert. German beer and pretzels available for purchase and games and a silent auction will round off the night.

Join in a yodeling competition and games for a chance to win great prizes.

Tickets, $17, are available at the SHOAL reception in person or by calling 250-656-5537.



