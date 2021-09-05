Performers engage in a friendship dance at a previous One Wave Gathering event. This year’s events get underway Sept. 9. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Peoples’ Partnership)

Performers engage in a friendship dance at a previous One Wave Gathering event. This year’s events get underway Sept. 9. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Peoples’ Partnership)

One Wave Gathering celebrates Indigenous culture across Greater Victoria

14th annual event inspired by themes of healing and resurgence

Pacific Peoples’ Partnership 14th annual One Wave Gathering kicks off Sept. 9, with celebrations of South Pacific and Indigenous cultures, art and knowledge.

A variety of free events will take place throughout September and are inspired by themes of healing and resurgence. Artists, knowledge keepers, speakers and Elders will share their stories through song, dance, film, traditional food and art.

ALSO READ: Garage sale supports Greater Victoria’s feathered friends

One Wave Gathering organizers call this an important time to reflect and heal as society works to build a more equitable future.

Events include the dedication of the Pacific Peace Post, short films created by Indigenous and South Pacific youth, a day of cultural presentations, interactive activities and more.

In-person events will be regulated as per BC provincial health orders and may be subject to change.

Check out pacificpeoplespartnership.org for current information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and cultureFestivalIndigenous

Previous story
Oak Bay High lathers up its first Cops for Cancer fundraiser of 2021

Just Posted

Performers engage in a friendship dance at a previous One Wave Gathering event. This year’s events get underway Sept. 9. (Photo courtesy of Pacific Peoples’ Partnership)
One Wave Gathering celebrates Indigenous culture across Greater Victoria

Travis Lee president of Tri-Eagle Development, stands amid the green rooftop on the Vancity building on Cedar Hill Cross Road in Saanich. His company has installed green roofs on three of its commercial buildings in Greater Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Green roof on Saanich’s Vancity helps reduce energy costs

Nick Loughton is running as Green Party of Canada in the Victoria riding. (Photo courtesy of Nick Loughton)
Victoria Green Party candidate Nick Loughton fed up with inaction on climate, housing

Dandia’s 2019 festival in Saanich – attendees look forward to the outdoor event Sept. 10 to 12 in Beckwith Park. (Photo courtesy of Manish Prajapati)
Saanich’s Beckwith Park will be filled with three-day traditional Indian dance festival