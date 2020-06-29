Pride events around the world have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Online LGBTQ exhibits to enjoy during Pride month

Art, artifacts and history to see during Pride month

With Pride events across the world being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrations have been moved online well beyond the month of June.

Among the online LGBTQ-related exhibitions is Performance, Protest and Politics: The Art of Gilbert Baker.

Curated for the GLBT Historical Society Museum in San Francisco, the online exhibition examines artist Gilbert Baker, who created the rainbow flag. The exhibition looks at how he blurred lines between art and activism. Baker ended up sewing a mile-long rainbow flag for the 1994 New York City Stonewall 25 Pride Parade. Find the exhibit online at glbthistory.org/gilbert-baker-exhibition.

Check out 50 Years of Pride, a photography exhibition is presented by the GLBT Historical Society and the San Francisco Arts Commission Galleries with the support of San Francisco Pride. It looks at how the city’s Pride parade and celebration has evolved over the past 50 years and features over half of the nearly 100 photographs that will be features in the real life exhibition at San Francisco City Hall. Find the gallery at glbthistory.org/50-years-of-pride.

READ ALSO: Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

Pakistan-born, New York-based artist Salman Toor’s work is showcased in The Self as Cipher: Salman Toor’s Narrative Paintings, an online exhibition displaying his intimate portraits and thoughts on queer south Asian. Toor, a queer man himself, made paintings loosely inspired by his own experiences. Find the showcase at whitney.org/essays/salman-toor-self-as-cipher.

Spectrosythesis II – Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia is a show from the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre can be viewed virtually in a detailed video that brings it to life. The exhibition features dozens of artists from within Southeast Asia and from the Indian and Chinese spheres. It shows what it means to grow up in a society where your gender identity or preference is different from the norm and examines degrees of tolerance in these regions. Find the show online at sunpride.hk/sunpride-event-spectrosynthesis-ii.

Illegal to be You: History Beyond Stonewall is an exhibition with the National Museum of American History in Washington looking at the history of LGBTQ rights and activism. It includes photos of artifacts like buttons from the 1970s and Stonewall, clothing worn by well-known activists and publications geared towards LGBTQ individuals from years past. Visit americanhistory.si.edu/illegal-to-be-you to view the exhibition.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LGBTQPride

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Top 10 safe ways to celebrate Canada Day 2020 in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

COVID-19: Coming months will reveal fate of Greater Victoria’s rental market

Post-secondary school closures, unemployment could impact landlords, renters

BC Ferries adds nearly 80 more sailings to summer schedule

More roundtrips on select routes starting July 2

Top 10 safe ways to celebrate Canada Day 2020 in Greater Victoria

Break out the Canada flags, plan a red and white outfit and dig into some poutine

Online LGBTQ exhibits to enjoy during Pride month

Art, artifacts and history to see during Pride month

VicPD working to identify suspect in bike lock assault

Confrontation leads to non-life-threatening injuries

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read