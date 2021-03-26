Online survey opens for public feedback on new handyDART centre in View Royal

BC Transit is seeking public feedback on its latest design plans for the new handyDART facility in View Royal. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

BC Transit is once again seeking public feedback on its new handyDART centre, set to open in View Royal in 2023.

HandyDART is an accessible, door-to-door transit service for people with disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person, according to BC Transit. The new centre, at 2401 Burnside Road West, will replace the existing one on Glanford Avenue and house around 110 buses – double the number of the current fleet.

The development has been controversial over the last few years, with neighbouring residents concerned about the potential impact on the environment, noise levels and traffic. In 2018, View Royal voted to turn down BC Transit’s proposal, but the following year the province overruled council’s decision.

Since then, BC Transit has committed to only running gas and electric buses on the site, with a plan to transition fully to electric, and to ensuring no development activity occurs within 30 metres of Craigflower Creek. The main building has also been relocated to the area nearest the Trans-Canada Highway and furthest from neighbouring properties.

Construction is expected to start this winter. Interested people have until April 6 to provide feedback to BC Transit through its new online survey, which can be found at engage.bctransit.com.

