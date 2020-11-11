Speakers at the recent UVic Vikes Championship Breakfast, online edition, included (clockwise from upper left) keynote speaker and UVic alumna Debbie Yeboah, UVic president Dr. Kevin Hall, current Vikes swimmer Danielle Hanus and student-athlete event hosts Eryn Libert-Scott and Vaughn Taylor. (Courtesy Vikes Athletics)

Speakers at the recent UVic Vikes Championship Breakfast, online edition, included (clockwise from upper left) keynote speaker and UVic alumna Debbie Yeboah, UVic president Dr. Kevin Hall, current Vikes swimmer Danielle Hanus and student-athlete event hosts Eryn Libert-Scott and Vaughn Taylor. (Courtesy Vikes Athletics)

Online Vikes breakfast raises over $500K for University of Victoria athletes

Scholarship fundraiser donations push all-time total past $6 million

The pep rally-style atmosphere was missing, but enthusiastic support for sport was evident as the University of Victoria took its Vikes Championship Breakfast online for the first time.

A fundraiser for student-athlete scholarships, the 13th annual event brought in $525,000 right away, with donations being accepted up to Nov. 12.

Guest speakers Deborah Yeboah, a Vikes women’s basketball alumna (2008-13) who played pro in Europe and is now articling as a lawyer in Winnipeg; and current Vikes swimmer Danielle Hanus, gave viewers a taste of life as a post-secondary athlete at UVic and the benefits the experience gave them.

ALSO READ: Vikes annual breakfast panel teases trio of U Sports nationals

“UVic opened a lot of doors for me and got me to where I am today. None of that would have been possible without hard work and opportunity, so I felt it was important to touch on those two topics,” Yeboah said later from her home in Winnipeg.

The virtual event was hosted for the first time by current Vikes athletes, Eryn Libert-Scott (women’s soccer) and Vaughn Taylor (cross country/track), who gave their perspective on the situation they and others face at UVic during pandemic.

“Everyone has met these new circumstances with such optimism and is doing a great job adjusting to the challenges of modified training and online classes,” Libert-Scott said. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s support during these times.”

Donations this year have helped push the cumulative total raised since the inaugural event in 2008 over the $6 million mark. Donations can be made until Nov. 12, by visiting the Vikes website. Any donations received after that will be put towards the 2021 Vikes Championship Breakfast.

“Once again our community of supporters has come together with an incredibly strong demonstration of support for our Vikes student-athletes,” Clint Hamilton, Vikes senior director of athletics and recreation, said in a release. “In a year where our Vikes have shown tremendous leadership and resiliency as they navigate the realities of pandemic times, it has never been more important to find support for them.”

For more information on how to donate email giftreceipts@uvic.ca or call 250-721-8907. Find the full video presentation from the 2020 breakfast here.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisingUVic Vikes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Art exhibit focused on Indigenous representation comes to Esquimalt

Just Posted

Speakers at the recent UVic Vikes Championship Breakfast, online edition, included (clockwise from upper left) keynote speaker and UVic alumna Debbie Yeboah, UVic president Dr. Kevin Hall, current Vikes swimmer Danielle Hanus and student-athlete event hosts Eryn Libert-Scott and Vaughn Taylor. (Courtesy Vikes Athletics)
Online Vikes breakfast raises over $500K for University of Victoria athletes

Scholarship fundraiser donations push all-time total past $6 million

A three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Old Island Highway is slowing down traffic in Colwood Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
TRAFFIC: Three-vehicle crash delaying traffic in Colwood

Emergency crews are not yet on scene

Langford resident and business owner Cynthia Cummings wrote a poem for her veteran husband called ‘A Veteran’s Wife’ in 2012. (Cynthia Cummings photo)
Langford woman writes poem for veteran husband who served over 25 years in the army

‘I am the woman who has seen into the eyes of his pain,’ says the veteran wife

A bald eagle has been recovering at BCSPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin after she got in a territorial fight with another eagle. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Bald eagle’s life on the fence after fighting another eagle in Greater Victoria

Wild ARC says female adult showing small signs of improvement

Norm Scott salutes after laying a wreath at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Langford. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Langford Remembrance Day ceremony is small and heartfelt

People were asked to stay at home and watch livestreams of the ceremonies

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Sitting at the huge lazy susan table in the RCAF room, Joel Eilersten flips through a book that tells of the military history on the West Coast. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Remembering the Forgotten War in Coal Harbour

The little hangar museum has seen it all, from submarine threats to whaling to quiet hamlet life

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Most Read