Operation Little Black Dress 2018 was bigger and more diverse than ever. (Chad Pickering Photo)

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Operation Little Black Dress has morphed from an empowering hike with six friends, to an inspirational fundraiser in 2018 with dozens of participants.

The annual event sees supporters making a two-hour hike to the top of the Stawamus Chief, with donations going to Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

“It’s definitely growing!” said organizer Angela Painter of Chilliwack.

“We could use a few different days of this I’m certain. Who knows, maybe in the future I can encourage people from all different cities to raise money for their local SAR teams through Little Black Dress events.”

Painter was inspired by the many women who joined the climb last Sunday, who were mostly Chilliwack residents.

“I would like to sincerely thank all of the strong, brave woman that participated in Operation Little Black Dress 2018,” Painter said after they reached the summit.

“I hope that everyone got home safe and that you enjoyed a much deserved shower!”

It all started with a dream. Painter said she saw a vision of herself making it to the top of the Stawamus Chief and celebrating with a sip of champagne in a little black dress.

There were half dozen ladies who climbed the Chief the first time seven years ago, and it’s been growing steadily to more than 70 people this year.

Members of Chilliwack Search and Rescue who joined the climbers were “fabulous” Painter said, helping the women manoeuvre over the rocky peak once they donned their high heels for the celebratory photo.

“What an absolutely fantastic job you did in arranging such an amazing event for a worthy/deserving cause,” Sherilyn Gale told Painter online, about donating to Chilliwack SAR. “So grateful to be part of OLBD. Well done to such an wonderful group of strong inspirational women.”

READ MORE: Last year there were 66

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Operation Little Black Dress 2018 had members of Chilliwack SAR along for the hike. (Chad Pickering Photo)

Previous story
Among the largest in North America, Oak Bay Jaguar gathering raises funds for hospice

Just Posted

Paddleboarder rescued off Oak Bay

Woman discovered far from shore, unable to return

Free garlic for Woodwynn farm volunteers

More than 5,000 plants need to be harvested

Point in Time count finds homelessness growing in Victoria

One-day survey finds 1,525 people on city’s streets, compared to 1,387 in 2016

Off-leash dog killed at Esquimalt Lagoon

Mixed-breed bulldog will be put down

Dog dies after being left in hot car in Langford

Attempts to resuscitate the animal were unsuccessful

Among the largest in North America, Oak Bay Jaguar gathering raises funds for hospice

About 120 Jaguars of all ages share the field at Windsor Park on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read