Our Place Society seeks underwear, sock donations

Clothing donations can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. any time. (Black Press Media file photo)

With winter creeping up on Victoria, Our Place Society is asking for the community’s help to stock up on underwear and socks for those experiencing homelessness in the city.

We are in desperate need of Socks & Underwear 🙁 If you have any used socks or new underwear or pick up an extra pack next time you're shopping, please consider dropping them off at 919 Pandora Avenue 24/7 or 94 Talcott Road (M-F, 8 to 4) #yyj pic.twitter.com/mVPUGLc6WK — Our Place Society (@ourplacesociety) October 4, 2021

The downtown centre, which feeds and houses vulnerable community members, needs used or new pairs of socks and new pairs of women’s and men’s underwear.

“To keep people healthy, we go through lots of socks and underwear,” said Grant McKenzie, director of communications for Our Place. “Feet can get wet easily (without socks), and keeping someone dry and warm is essential.”

Because unhoused residents typically don’t have easy access to laundry services, McKenzie explained clients at Our Place often wear out items like socks and underwear faster than housed residents do.

He added that the organization typically receives more donations of women’s clothes than men’s, despite serving a population he says is made up primarily of men.

“We’re always in desperate need of men’s jeans and t-shirts, as well as shoes,” he added.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at 919 Pandora Ave. any time or at 94 Talcott Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Our Place