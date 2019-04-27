Mini Price, a dollar store on Sooke Road next to Colwood Corners, closed its doors on Friday. (Goldstream News Gazette staff)

Owner of Colwood's Mini Price says goodbye

Well-known dollar store closed its doors on Friday

A well-known Colwood institution, Mini Price, closed its doors on Friday.

Mini Price owner Bong Park said he has owned the popular dollar store, which is located on Sooke Road next to Colwood Corners, for about 10 years.

Park said the store’s building lease is over but a new location will be opening up in Port Alberni.

“Yeah, I’m sad we are closing,” Park said.

Over the years the store accumulated some regular customers, who Park said he will miss.

Several comments from readers on the Goldstream News Gazette Facebook page show that community members will miss the store as well.

“We will miss ‘the Parks’ family,” one comment from Tanya Goodson reads. “Best of luck on your new adventure.”

Others commented on the unique items the store carried like paint for garden gnomes, craft supplies and “random” kitchen items.

“It was great for the most random stuff that you might not find anywhere else,” wrote Cheryl Anne.

While the Park family plans on staying in Colwood and running the new Port Alberni store from here, Park said he would like to say “thank you and goodbye” to his customers.

